Probation failings left Zara Aleena's killer 'free' to murder her, watchdog finds

A watchdog has found that failings by probation officers left a sexual predator ‘free’ to stalk and murder Zara Aleena days after he was released from prison.

Jordan McSweeney, 29, was handed a life sentence and jailed for at least 38 years in December 2022 after admitting a “terrifying and ruthless” attack on the 35-year-old law graduate.

In a report, chief inspector of probation Justin Russell highlighted errors in the Probation Service’s handling of McSweeney which meant he was not treated as a high-risk offender when he should have been.

