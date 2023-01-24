Probation officers have 'blood on their hands', says Zara Aleena's aunt

Zara Aleena’s aunt has accused probation services of having “blood on their hands” after a report found that officers’ failings left a sexual predator “free” to stalk and kill the law graduate just days after his prison release.

Jordan McSweeney, 29, was handed a life sentence and jailed for at least 38 years in December 2022 after admitting a “terrifying and ruthless” attack on Ms Aleena.

Farah Naz has called for “action and accountability” in the wake of her niece’s murder, telling the BBC: “Zara’s life was taken and probation have blood on their hands.”

Sign up for our newsletters.