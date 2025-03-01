Zelensky breaks silence on Ukraine-US future after explosive row with Trump

Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken for the first time since his explosive clash with Donald Trump in an Oval Office meeting.

The Ukrainian president repeated his demands for security guarantees to end the war with Russia, following the clash on Friday (28 February).

Speaking in an interview on Fox News, Zelensky said his people “just want to hear that America (is) on our side and that America will stay with us, not with Russians.”

He added Ukraine won’t enter peace talks with Russia until it has security guarantees against another offensive.

He described Friday’s clash with Trump in the Oval Office as “not good for both sides.”