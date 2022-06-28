Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky met Hollywood star Sean Penn in Kyiv.

The Hollywood star has been in Ukraine filming a documentary about the Russian invasion, having alrady visited Bucha and Irpin to see the impact of the war.

“The whole world will soon be able to see the whole truth about the war thanks to his film. Sean, thank you for the support of our state and our people!” Zelensky said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.