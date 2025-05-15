Volodymyr Zelensky says he is “waiting” to see who from Russia will attend the Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul before deciding “which steps Ukraine will take.”

A US official said Donald Trump would no longer join the talks, having previously considered attending if Putin was present.

Zelensky had earlier said he would go to Istanbul only if Mr Putin did.

“The answers to all questions about this war - why it started, why it continues - all these answers are in Moscow,” Zelensky said in a video posted to X on Wednesday evening (14 May).

Russia announced its delegation on Wednesday evening, and Putin’s name was not included.

If both leaders attended, it would mark their first meeting in the three-year conflict.