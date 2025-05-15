Zelensky hits out at Putin after landing in Turkey for Ukraine and Russia peace talks

Volodymr Zelensky hit out at Vladimir Putin as the Ukrainian president arrived in Turkey for Ukraine and Russia peace talks.

Mr Zelensky will meet with president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Thursday (15 May), where the Turkish president will call for a ceasefire without delay.

The Kremlin confirmed on Thursday that Putin would not be attending peace talks in Istanbul, dashing hopes that a groundbreaking three-way meeting between Putin, Mr Zelensky and Donald Trump could take place.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Zelensky said: “We must understand what is the level of the Russian delegation, and what mandate do they have, whether they are capable of taking any decisions on their own. Because we all know who takes decisions in Russia.”