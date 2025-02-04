Zelensky calls for Tucker Carlson to ‘stop licking’ Putin's ‘a**’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, urging him to “stop licking Putin’s a**” and understand the situation in Ukraine better.

Carlson had previously labeled Zelensky a “dictator” due to martial law, which has been in place since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, preventing elections.

Carlson also became the first Western journalist to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion, with the interview airing on his platform in February 2024. Commentators have since pointed out several false claims made by Putin, which were further amplified by Carlson’s broadcast.

Zelensky accused Carlson of “misinforming” the public.