Watch as John Fetterman’s live interview is highjacked by Zoom’s inbuilt confetti feature.

The Senator used air quotes as he was speaking on MSNBC, but doing so on camera summoned confetti, which started to fall.

According to Zoom, reactions, overlays and effects can be triggered when video conferencing on Apple products.

Reactions can fill the video frame with a 3D effect.

To show a reaction, users make the appropriate hand gesture in view of the camera and away from their face.

It appears Mr Fetterman’s air quotes were mistaken for two peace signs, triggering the confetti to fall.