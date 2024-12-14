NFL pays tribute to Taylor Swift that leaves fans ‘sobbing’

Pop sensation Taylor Swift celebrated her 35th birthday yesterday (13 December) and among her many fans, NFL wished her with a heartwarming video that left her fans ‘sobbing’.

The ‘Love Story’ singer is dating Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce which has added more celebrity attraction towards the National Football League for the past one and half seasons.

NFL posted a video to their TikTok, wishing the popstar a happy birthday with videos of her cheering her beau, photos of her famous Superbowl smooch in Las Vegas and also snippets from her Eras Tour.

With her huge Swifties army, the NFL’s viewership has dramatically bumped.