North Carolina could flip blue this November, for the first time since Obama won the state in 2008.

And who’s tasked with making that happen? A 26-year-old from rural Roxboro, North Carolina.

Anderson Clayton, the youngest state chair in the country, could be the answer for the Biden-Harris campaign as they struggle to whip up enthusiasm among the 41 million Gen Z eligible to vote in 2024.

As the Democrats began to roll out surrogates for the president, we travelled to North Carolina to see how young voters are feeling about voting in the oldest presidential election in history.