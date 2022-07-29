Arsenal release pink third kit celebrating ‘strength, pride and association’ of fans

Arsenal have released their third kit for the 2022/23 season, which celebrates the “strength, pride and association” of supporters.

For the first time in the club’s history, they will wear a pink outfield shirt, which also features the Ermine pattern, an icon first seen on the Arsenal crest in the late 1940s.

In a video celebrating the new kit, DJ and label owner, Sherelle, speaks about her project that helps Black and queer music artists in London.

The shirt will be worn for the first time in Arsenal’s opening Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace.

