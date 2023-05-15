Martin Keown accused Sky commentator Martin Tyler of being "anti-Arsenal" during an astonishing rant in the wake of the Gunners' 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion.

Mr Keown aired his frustrations at Mr Tyler, live on-air during a discussion with Jim White and Simon Jordan on TalkSport.

"Martin Tyler is a great professional, but he cannot hide that it hurts him that Arsenal might win a game of football", he said.

When asked if Mr Tyler was "anti-Arsenal", Mr Keown simply said, "Yes I do".

