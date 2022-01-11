Leaked footage appears to show an Australian TV presenter calling tennis player Novak Djokovic "a sneaky a***hole".

7News Melbourne presenters Rebecca Maddern and Mike Amor slammed the sportsman after he won his fight with the nation’s government over his visa and Covid vaccination status.

Ms Madden can be heard saying: "Whatever way you look at it, Novak Djokovic is a lying, sneaky, a***hole. He got a bullshit f*****g excuse and then fell over his own f*****g lies".

