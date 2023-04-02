Graham Potter said he feels the pain of Chelsea supporters after fans called for him to resign after they faced a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Boos rang around Stamford Bridge as Potter’s side fell to a fourth home loss since the manager took charge in September 2022, a result which saw them slip below Villa and into the Premier League’s bottom half.

“Today is a bit of a setback, of course, it is. We can feel the pain of the supporters. We have to dust ourselves down and go again for Tuesday," the manager said post-match.

He added: "I understand when you lose at home that the emotion of the game is such, that people are going to be disappointed and frustrated and angry."

"Whatever criticism comes, I have to accept," he said.

