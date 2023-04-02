Independent TV
Chelsea: Graham Potter ‘accepts fans’ criticism’ as they call for his resignation following Villa defeat
Graham Potter said he feels the pain of Chelsea supporters after fans called for him to resign after they faced a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa.
Boos rang around Stamford Bridge as Potter’s side fell to a fourth home loss since the manager took charge in September 2022, a result which saw them slip below Villa and into the Premier League’s bottom half.
“Today is a bit of a setback, of course, it is. We can feel the pain of the supporters. We have to dust ourselves down and go again for Tuesday," the manager said post-match.
He added: "I understand when you lose at home that the emotion of the game is such, that people are going to be disappointed and frustrated and angry."
"Whatever criticism comes, I have to accept," he said.
02:09