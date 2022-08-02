Kalidou Koulibaly called Chelsea legend John Terry to ask for permission to wear his iconic No 26 shirt this season.

The Senegalese defender joined the club earlier this summer and out of respect, told the former captain of his desire to take the number.

“I don’t know if you retired it or if nobody wants to take it, but I wanted to ask you if it’s possible to take it?” Koulibaly asked.

Terry then gave the perfect response, saying it would be an “absolute pleasure” to see the new signing take No 26.

