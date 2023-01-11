Independent TV
Graham Potter labels Joao Felix ‘a quality player’ after Chelsea secure loan deal
Graham Potter believes Joao Felix is a “quality player” who can “give everybody a lift” after arriving at Chelsea.
The Portugal forward arrives at Stamford Bridge amid a poor run of form, with the Blues winning just two of their last nine games.
“He’s a quality player,” Potter said of Felix after his arrival.
“He can make a difference in the final third of the pitch. Young, but obviously has still had a lot of really good experience, he’s just a quality player that gives everybody a lift.”
