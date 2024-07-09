Novak Djokovic accused the Wimbledon Centre Court crowd of “disrespect” following his third-round win against Holger Rune.

The seven-time champion hit out at the crowd on Monday evening (8 July), after he felt boos were directed at him.

Speaking after his win, Djokovic said: “To all the fans that have had respect and stayed here tonight, I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I appreciate it. And to all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player - in this case me - have a goooood night.”