Ian Wright delivered a powerful speech about women’s football after England reached the final of Euro 2022.

The Arsenal legend pleaded for “girls to be allowed to play football just like boys” in their school PE lessons, questioning what the tournament’s legacy would be if that doesn’t happen.

“Whatever happens in the final, if girls are not allowed to play football just like the boys can in their PE after this tournament, then what are we doing?” Wright asked.

“We’ve got to make sure they get the opportunity because this is going to inspire a lot of people.”

