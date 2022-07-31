England and Germany performed their national anthems in front of the entire Wembley Stadium to kick off the Euro 2022 final.

The lionesses will give it their all to be the victors in the final line of the tournament, which is set to be one of year’s most-watched TV events.

A win would see an English team’s first major tournament victory since the men’s team won the World Cup in 1966.

This video shows the players singing “God Save The Queen,” as they prepared themselves to take on Germany.

