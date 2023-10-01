Watch moment Europe lift 2023 Ryder Cup trophy

Watch the moment Europe lift the 2023 Ryder Cup trophy in Italy, with each player draped in the flags from their home country.

Europe held off a late fightback to defeat USA 16.5-11.5 on a dramatic final day of singles at Marco Simeone.

The Europeans were led from the front by an inspired Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy, who put captain Luke Donald’s side on the verge of victory.

The final match was left to Shane Lowry and Jordan Spieth, with the American snatching a half surrounded by chaos on the 18th as joyous European fans started the party in Rome.