James Cleverly vows to protect football pyramid after European Super League ruling

James Cleverly has promised to introduce legislation with the aim of protecting the football pyramid after the European Super League ruling on Thursday, 21 December.

The European Court of Justice ruled that Uefa and Fifa both acted “unlawfully” by blocking the rebel tournament when it initially launched in 2021, making room for the breakaway competition from A22 to be relaunched.

“The fans told us they didn;t want a breakaway league. The fans told us they wanted us to take action, so we have taken action,” the Home Secretary said in response.

He added: “We’ll continue to do so to make sure that fan-led review and the findings that have come out of it are implemented and will be underpinned by legislation.”