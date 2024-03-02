F1 champion Damon Hill comments on Christian Horner allegations

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill has commented on allegations against Christian Horner.

The Red Bull team principal was pictured in Bahrain with his wife Geri Horner on Saturday (2 March) ahead of the first race of the 2024 F1 season.

It came after hundreds of WhatsApp messages allegedly written by him to a female colleague were leaked.

The Independent has been unable to verify the authenticity of the alleged messages.

"It must be a massive distraction," Hill said of the allegations.

Of the alleged exchanges, Horner said: “I am not going to comment on anonymous speculation from unknown sources.”