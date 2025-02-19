Lewis Hamilton makes first public appearance in Ferrari colours at F1 75 Live

Lewis Hamilton made his first public appearance as a Ferrari driver in their signature scarlet at Formula One’s star-studded season launch in London at the O2 Arena on Tuesday, 18 February.

The 40-year-old received a warm reception from 15,000 spectators and described feeling "invigorated" by the extravaganza.

“I’m so proud to be part of the team, something new and exciting," he added as he joined new team-mates Charles Leclerc and Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur during the two-hour show to launch the 75th year of F1.