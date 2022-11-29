Scottish FA tells clubs to cut heading drills the day before and after matches

The Scottish Football Association has told clubs to cut any heading drills the day before and after matches.

It comes on the back of new research carried out into concussion and the impact heading has on the brain.

Dr John MacLean, the Scottish FA’s chief medical consultant, explains the new guidance in this video.

“Headings part of football,” he says, adding: “We’re not saying coaches can’t do heading drills ... we’re looking to reduce unnecessary headings.”

