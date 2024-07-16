Gary Neville reveals moment he believes Gareth Southgate decided to quit England

Gary Neville has revealed the moment he believes Gareth Southgate decided to quit as England manager.

The former England defender said he believes Southgate made his decision before England reached the final of Euro 2024, eventually losing 2-1 to Spain.

Speaking to Sky Sports News on Tuesday (16 July), following Southgate’s announcement, Neville said: “I am not surprised. I thought Gareth would call it a day.

“I think there were hints through the tournament when he was speaking that he thought it might be the time.”