Jack Grealish has revealed which of his England teammates he will never ask to babysit his new baby daughter.

The Manchester City player announced the safe arrival of his first child Mila with partner Sasha Ashwood earlier this week.

In an interview with BBC Sport on Wednesday, ahead of England’s match against Greece, Grealish was asked which of his Three Lions teammates would be the best and worst babysitter.

The 29-year-old chose Harry Kane as his preferred favourite.

When pressed on his least preferred choice, he chose Bukayo Saka, stating the Arsenal winger might “fall asleep”.