Ed Sheeran congratulates Katie Taylor after attending fight in Dublin

Ed Sheeran was spotted congratulating Katie Taylor after her victory over Chantelle Cameron in Dublin to become undisputed light-welterweight champion on Saturday, 25 November.

The 37-year-old Irish great avenged the first professional defeat of her career, meaning she now holds the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO light-welterweight belts to put any talk of retirement to rest.

“Whoever wrote me off obviously don’t know me very well. Don’t ever doubt me,” Taylor told DAZN.

Yesterday’s win raises the possibility of a third fight with the English boxer, which appears to be Taylor’s plan.