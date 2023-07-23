Watch the moment McLaren driver Lando Norris accidentally broke his Hungarian Grand Prix trophy.

Second-place Norris was spraying celebratory champagne over winner Max Verstappen and third-place Sergio Perez when he knocked the trophy off the top of the podium where it smashed onto the ground.

Norris and Verstappen could be seen laughing and holding their head in their hands as the ceramic trophy lay in pieces at their feet.

The Red Bull driver's win on Sunday (23 July) set a record for the most consecutive race wins for a Formula 1 team.