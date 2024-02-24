Bouncing Leeds United fans belted out the classic Kaiser Chiefs tune “I Predict a Riot” after beating Leicester City on Friday night (23 February).

A stunning comeback in the final 10 minutes of the game saw Leeds pull off a 3-1 win, having trailed the Championship leaders since the 15th minute.

Goals from Connor Roberts, Archie Gray and Patrick Bamford secured a famous victory at Elland Road after Wout Faes had opened the scoring for the away side.

At full-time, delighted Leeds fans bounced up and down as they sang “I Predict a Riot” - having moved six points behind league leaders Leicester.