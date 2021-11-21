Jurgen Klopp has suggested he is "sick" of the treatment Sadio Mane receives from opposition managers and teams.

The Liverpool boss was discussing his touchline spat with Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, claiming it stemmed from the Gunners' bench trying to get his forward booked.

"There's no contact really and it looks like everybody wants a yellow card," Klopp said after his team's impressive 4-0 win at Anfield.

"I am really sick of these situations that everybody tries to go for Sadio [Mane] in these moments."

Klopp also referenced Atletico Madrid’s treatment of Mane in 2020.

