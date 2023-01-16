Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool have to ‘play better football’ after Brighton defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his under-performing side will have to go back to basics in order to solve their current problems.

A sixth Premier League defeat of the season at Brighton has left the Reds 10 points adrift of the top four but, with an FA Cup replay at Wolves to face on Tuesday, there is little time to correct the issues.

Speaking of the weekend’s defeat, Klopp said the thing his team had to “play better football” and defend in a more solid fashion to be successful.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.