London Marathon regular Chris Evans has offered his tips to anyone who wants to take up running.

The radio DJ has made no secret of his love for long-distance and will once again be taking on the 26.2-mile challenge around the capital this year.

Ahead of the race, Evans shared his tips for anyone who wants to get into running.

“Just get out there, put one foot in front of the other,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“All you’ve got to do is pick a plan - 17-week, 16-week, 22-week plan. Before you know it, you’ll be here.”