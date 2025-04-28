The father of a girl killed in the Southport attack was among the thousands of runners at the London Marathon on Sunday, 27 April.

David Stancombe, whose daughter Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, was murdered in the mass stabbing last summer, joined more than 56,000 participants.

Sergio Aguiar, whose daughter Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, was also killed, also completed the 26.2 miles.

The pair are raising money for projects in memory of their daughters and Bebe King, six, who was also killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in July.