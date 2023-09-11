Luis Rubiales reveals moment he knew he had to resign as Spanish FA president

Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has said he is to resign from the role following the controversy over him kissing Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales kissed the midfielder on the lips during the trophy presentation following Spain’s victory over England in last month’s World Cup final, but Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual.

FIFA suspended Rubiales pending an investigation into his behaviour, and Hermoso submitted a complaint to the national prosecutor’s office on Wednesday which is now with Spain’s high court.

Mr Rubiale said in an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV that he was stepping down because he “cannot continue my work”.