Pep Guardiola said he hopes to have the Jack Grealish of last season back for the closing stages of Manchester City’s push for silverware.

Grealish missed a month early in the season with a dead leg and a groin problem has limited him to just one appearance in City’s last seven games.

The 28-year-old also had a spell out through illness and personal matters.

Yet he could return as City take on Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday (16 March).

Guardiola said: “We have this game and then two weeks where he will work hard and as clever as possible to be ready when we come back.

“He’s trained the last two or three days really good. He feels good and positive.”