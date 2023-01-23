Erik ten Hag ‘annoyed’ at Arsenal loss as he urges Man United to ‘change mentality’

Erik ten Hag was “annoyed” by Manchester United’s tight defeat at Arsenal and has urged his players to change their mentality if they want to challenge for honours.

The Gunners won 3-2 in a blockbuster clash on Sunday night, with Eddie Nketiah scoring a last-minute winner.

“In this moment I’m annoyed and I also told the players - if you want to win trophies, titles, we have to change our mentality,” Ten Hag said.

He added that three “big mistakes” cost United a result against the league leaders.

