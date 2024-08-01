Italy’s Angela Carini quit 46 seconds into her Olympic boxing match with Imane Khelif on Thursday 1 July, after the Algerian – who failed a gender eligibility test last year – landed the first significant punch.

The pair were competing in the women’s 66kg category, in a round-of-16 bout in Paris.

After an early pause in the fight, due to Carini needing to adjust her head guard, Khelif landed a clean right hand.

Seconds later, Carini motioned to her team and opted against continuing, with the referee waving off the contest.

Last year, Khelif was disqualified hours before her gold-medal bout at the women’s World Championships in New Delhi, after she failed to meet the International Boxing Association’s eligibility criteria.