Flaming balloon cauldron marks start of 2024 Olympic Games

A flaming balloon cauldron marked the start of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Friday, 26 July.

The Olympic torch’s journey through the city came to a close when Zinedine Zidane appeared to hand it to Rafael Nadal.

He was joined fellow tennis great Serena Williams, Nadia Comanechi and Carl Lewis as they took it back down the River Seine.

Marie-Jose Perec and Teddy Riner then lit the flame.

A balloon lifted the flame into the sky before Celine Dion appeared to give her much-rumoured performance singing Edith Piaf’s “L’Hymne a l’amour” at the Eiffel Tower,