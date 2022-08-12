Independent TV
00:36
Marcus Rashford: Erik ten Hag expects forward to stay at Man Utd
Marcus Rashford is expected to stay at Manchester United despite speculation of a move to Paris St Germain, Erik ten Hag has said.
The Red Devils manager said that he was “really happy” with the forward’s place on the football team.
According to reports in France, Rashford’s representatives have spoken to PSG about a potential switch following a tricky season last year.
“I don’t want to lose him, he’s in our plans. He will stay at Manchester United,” ten Hag said.
