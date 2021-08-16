Pep Guardiola has defended Manchester City's summer spending spree saying the club are in compliance with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

The Premier League champions have recently secured Jack Grealish, who joined from Aston Villa, for £100 million and are looking to pursue Tottenham striker Harry Kane for £150 million leading to concerns over overspending.

Pep Guardiola said ahead of Sunday’s defeat to Tottenham: “We have limits because of FFP...we are on the same page like everyone. After that, each club decides what they want to do.”

The transfer window closes on August 31.