Everton fans march in protest against club’s owner ahead of Arsenal game

Everton fans protested against the club’s board ahead of their Premier League match against Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

Football supporters could be seen holding a banner reading: “This is our club, not yours. It’s time to go,” as they made their way towards Goodison Park.

Before kick-off, the Toffees sat 19th in the table and are in real danger of being relegated to the Championship.

Saturday saw Sean Dyche take charge of Everton for the first time since being appointed manager and he had the tough task of setting his team up to play league leaders Arsenal.

