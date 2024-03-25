Football legends pay tribute to Ashley Cole as star inducted into Hall of Fame

Football legends including Arsene Wenger, Joe Cole and Sol Campbell have paid tribute to Ashley Cole following his induction into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star, who played 385 in the top flight during an impressive 15-year career, described the honour as “humbling”.

His former colleagues, though, suggest his place in the Hall of Fame is much deserved.

“Ash’s technical ability to deliver the ball into the box, see a pass or even get on the end of things and score goals, in many ways, he was before his time,” ex-teammate Shaun Wright-Phillips said.

“He has character, he is a fighter,” former manager Wenger added.