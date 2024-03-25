Ashley Cole has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The defender won two titles with Arsenal and was part of their “Invincibles” team before moving across London to join rivals Chelsea and win another.

He played a total of 385 times across 15 years in the top flight, also lifting seven FA Cups and the Champions League.

Cole becomes the 22nd person to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

“I just want people to remember that I gave everything for the badge I wore,” he said, reacting to his induction.