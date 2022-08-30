Bournemouth confirm Scott Parker sacking after 9-0 defeat to Liverpool

Bournemouth have sacked manager Scott Parker just four games into the new Premier League season.

After opening their top-flight campaign with a home win over Aston Villa, the Cherries were then beaten heavily by Arsenal and Manchester City.

Last weekend, the club were thrashed 9-0 by Liverpool, equaling a Premier League record for the heaviest-ever defeat.

Following the result, Bournemouth announced they had “parted ways” with Parker on Tuesday (30 August).

The statement also confirmed first-team coach Gary O’Neil will take interim charge of the club.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.