FA Cup: Prince William booed by Wembley spectators

Prince William was booed by spectators as he appeared on the pitch before the FA Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday (14 May).

This video shows William, who is the president of the Football Association (FA), shaking hands with players. Spectators' jeers and boos can be heard in the background.

MPs such as Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Sir Ed Davey have condemned the behaviour of the spectators.

Liverpool beat Chelsea 6-1 on penalties to win the FA Cup.

