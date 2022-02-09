Red Bull launches new 2022 F1 season car

Red Bull have confirmed software giant Oracle as their new title sponsor as they revealed their car for the 2022 Formula 1 season.

The new deal, announced to coincide with the launch of Red Bull’s 2022 car on Wednesday with which Max Verstappen hopes to defend his title, will see the team renamed Oracle Red Bull Racing.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit will also make greater use of Oracle’s cloud infrastructure to hone race strategy and engine development, including work on the team’s new 2026 power units, and help Red Bull drive greater fan engagement.

