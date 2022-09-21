Roger Federer says he will ‘grieve’ tennis in his retirement

Roger Federer has revealed he experienced emotional “ups and downs” about his decision to end his tennis career, saying he will “grieve” the sport in his retirement.

“It’s all part of the process, and I guess you could almost call it a bit of grieving because I will miss the game of tennis. I will miss, probably not everything, but 99 per cent of it,” the athlete said.

The 20-time grand slam champion will play his final professional match in the doubles at the Laver Cup on Friday, 23 September.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.