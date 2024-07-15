Spain Euros hero Nico Williams shares tactics that helped team secure victory

Nico Williams, the 22-year-old responsible for Spain’s opening goal during the Euro 2024 final against England, has shared the tactics he used to help his team secure victory.

“It’s true that England were really well organised at the back, I tried to play one-twos with my teammates”, he said of his preparation in a press conference following the game.

“I need to adapt to my teammates, I try to do my best to receive the ball with an advantage.”

Williams scored in the 47th minute, followed by an 86th-minute winner from Oyarzabal.