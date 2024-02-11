Travis Kelce jokes about cost of bringing friends and family to Super Bowl

Travis Kelce has joked about the cost of bringing his family and friends to Super Bowl 2024.

Kelce admitted he is “losing all this money” ahead of tonight’s game in Las Vegas (11 February).

The Chiefs tight end will be cheered on at Allegiant Stadium by friends and family, including brother Jason, mother Donna, and girlfriend Taylor Swift.

On the latest episode of his and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, Travis joked he is spending a fortune to make sure his inner circle at least have a ticket for Sunday's game.

“I’m not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come,” he said.

“Just making sure I’m on top of those finances and losing all this money.”