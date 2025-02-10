Patrick Mahomes arrived at the Super Bowl 2025 in New Orleans wearing a Philadelphia Eagles green outfit as the Kansas City Chiefs prepared for Sunday’s (9 February) showdown.

The quarterback left his hotel for the Superdome wearing what initially appeared to be an unexpected outfit choice, given that the Chiefs wear red.

However during Monday’s Super Bowl Opening Night, Mahomes revealed that green is favourite colour due to its connection with St Patrick’s Day, as well as his name.